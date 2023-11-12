Amir Leaves Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left today the city of Riyadh in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following his participation in the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit.

His Highness was accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, along with an official delegation.