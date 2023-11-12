Amir Participates In Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated with their Majesties, Excellencies, Highnesses, and Excellencies, heads of states and heads of delegations, in the joint Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit, which was held today at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, in the city of Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Prime Minister meets German Foreign Minister

Amir meets with Iranian President in Riyadh Amir meets Mauritanian President

Read Also

The summit was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, Their Royal Highnesses the Princes, Their Excellencies members of the accompanying official delegations, representatives of regional and international organizations and guests of the summit.