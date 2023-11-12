Amir Meets Mauritanian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with HE Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on the sidelines of the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic Summit in the city of Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the prospects for strengthening them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues, especially the developments of the situations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

On the Mauritanian side it was attended by HE Minister in Charge of the Office of the President of the Republic Mokhtar Ould Ajay, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, HE Minister of Finance Isselmou Ahmed Mbadi, and HE Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Petroleum Nani Ould Achrouqa.