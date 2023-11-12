Norwegian Physician Calls Out West For Israel's Hospital Attacks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Norwegian doctor Mads Gilbert, who has been a long time volunteer for Palestinian healthcare, called out the US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, European Presidents and Prime Ministers for their silence on the innocents being killed by Israeli attacks.

In a video tweet, he asked them if they can hear the screams of refugees being bombed by Israeli attack forces "inside the hospitals, the hospitals that are temples of humanity and protection. When are you going to stop this?" criticising the bombings at Al Shifa yesterday, November 10, 2023.



The doctor has previously worked at Al-Shifa Hospital and said that the West, including the US President and the US Secretary of State are all complicit in the crimes Israel is committing in Gaza.