Local Products Market To Grow By CAGR 4.2%

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari fruits and vegetable market is estimated to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent in the next four years, a report by Mordor Intelligence stated.

The market and research group outlined that the impact of COVID-19 on food security in Qatar is less threatened when compared to other countries in the region.

It said:“The country performing well in ensuring food availability at affordable prices during the crisis with their sustainable technologies like hydroponics, aquaculture, vertical farming, aquaponics, and several other related green technologies has boosted the local production of fruits and vegetables.”

Nevertheless, the local agricultural sector has made substantial improvements in meeting local fruits and vegetables market requirements and raising the level of self-sufficiency due to the growing interest of the government.

“The self-sufficiency of fresh fruits and vegetables in the country is to be attained with 35 strategic projects for the production of protected facilities intended to be introduced in the country,” the report mentioned.

It also highlights that the upsurge in the adoption of progressive husbandry technologies, the increasing demand for organic local products in the country, and conducive government policies are some of the factors driving the market expansion for fruits and vegetables.

“Many regional companies such as Agrico are venturing into domestic fruits and vegetable cultivation by incorporating advanced farming technologies in order to make them available to their consumers year-round and move towards less dependency on trade imports,” noted Mordor Intelligence.

The appetite for the fruits and vegetables market, however, is achieving traction among consumers in Qatar.

“Health-conscious people in Qatar prefer organic juice and are moving towards both higher quality and long-lasting juices. Consumers also want to know the farm-to-shop journey with the least carbon footprint. Therefore, Qatari companies diversifying into juices are going to adopt a range of sustainable practices,” it underlines.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has allotted land for building immense farms to boost the efficiency in the production of organic foods, including local fruits and vegetables.

MME has also donated 72 greenhouses to 24 different nurseries as the initiative aims to support local nurseries in growing fresh produce during the peak season. These greenhouses are estimated to produce around 40,000 tons of vegetables.

The report adds that the State Food Security Projects launched by the ministry aim to make Qatar 70 percent self-sufficient in the cultivation of fresh vegetables this year.

Additional subsidies for water and irrigation are supplied to augment organic production.

With facilitative approaches supporting domestic agriculture in Qatar, the market for fruits and vegetables is anticipated to grow further during the prognosis period.