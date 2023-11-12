Prime Minister Heads Qatar Delegation In Preparatory Meeting Ahead Of OIC Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Riyadh: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh headed the Qatar's delegation participating in the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries in its eighth extraordinary summit.

The extraordinary summit, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is being held today, to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, and to seek a resolution aimed at an immediate halt to military operations, providing civilian protection, releasing hostages and prisoners, and stopping the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.