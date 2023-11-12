DFC Earns Double Global Awards Recognition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City (DFC) has bagged two prestigious awards,“Best Shopping Mall Qatar 2023” and“Best Customer-Friendly Shopping Destination - Qatar, 2023”, reinforcing its commitment to brand excellence and consumer satisfaction.

The accolade of“Best Shopping Mall Qatar 2023” by Brands Review Magazine celebrates DFC's holistic blend of luxurious shopping, diverse dining, and state-of-the-art entertainment. The mall, with its 470 retail outlets, features global brands and attractions like the Middle East's inaugural Angry Birds World. It also pioneers in digital innovation, with its state-of-the-art Virtual Mall, providing consumers an immersive 3D digital experience, bridging the physical and digital shopping dimensions. This commitment to a seamless and unique customer experience has set it apart, making it a deserving recipient of this esteemed award.

On the other hand, the“Best Customer-Friendly Shopping Destination - Qatar, 2023” from the Global Brand Awards recognises Doha Festival City's relentless pursuit of consumer satisfaction, reflected in the staggering positive reviews and consistently high satisfaction scores. The mall's dedication to sustainability, demonstrated by its GSAS Design & Build 3-star certification, and its ongoing involvement with the community through various CSR initiatives, further reinforce its customer-centric approach.

General Manager of Doha Festival City, Robert Hall, remarked,“Receiving two significant awards in one year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence..”