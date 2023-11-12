Border Guards Post Raw Video Of Combat Engagement In Kupiansk-Lyman Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted on social media aa video showing the Border of Steel Brigade engaging a Russian infantry group on the Kupiansk-Lyman axis.

The agency says the enemy was effectively eliminated, according to a caption to the corresponding video on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters with the Border of Steel Brigade employed mortars and MK-19 grenade launchers to defeat a Russian infantry group in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction," the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the estimates provided by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, as of November 12, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine has reached 311,750.