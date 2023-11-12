Olympic And Sports Museum Kickstarts Sustainable Obstacle Course At Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) has organised an exciting obstacle course for families called 'The 3-2-1 Sustainable Obstacle Course Challenge' at Expo 2023 Doha, which will take place from November 15 to February 15, 2024. QOSM aims to provide the perfect family bonding experience at the 3-2-1 obstacle course, as families gear up to advance their running, climbing, jumping, crawling, and balancing skills over the course of 16 obstacles. The course is designed to test all ages, abilities, and fitness levels with the help of endurance and strength obstacles.

QOSM continues to demonstrate its commitment towards the environment by using an eco-friendly approach for its sustainable obstacle course challenge where the obstacles used are made of biodegradable, and recyclable materials.“At the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, our mission is to motivate, inspire, and enable Qatar's population, and the world at large to understand the importance of physical activities in one's life and to not just adopt these values but to take responsibility for them,” said the Director of 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla.

“While playing sports is commonly associated with health, fitness, and entertainment, some sports can also be unsustainable and harmful to the environment by depleting resources and producing non-biodegradable waste. As the sports industry continues to grow, so does the need for sustainability in sports. We all have a moral obligation to play our part in promoting sustainable sports and organising environmentally friendly activities.”