FISU University World Cup 3X3 Basketball Kicks Off

Doha, Qatar: The 2023 FISU University World Cup 3X3 Basketball Championship, hosted and organised by the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF), began on an exciting note yesterday with matches in Pools B and C for both men and women.

The championship is being held in Qatar and the region for the first time.

In all, 24 universities from 17 countries are participating in the three-day event, which is being held at the Qatar University Sports and Events Complex in Doha.

The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Qatar University are representing Qatar in the women's and men's categories, respectively.

The opening ceremony was attended by QCSF President Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, and other dignitaries.

During his opening address, Dr. Al Naimi thanked everyone for attending, and he extended his appreciation to the local organising committee and all who had contributed to putting the event together.

“Let's together share the sense of the game, the sense of solidarity, the sense of love, and the sense of mutual respect during this amazing three-day amazing championship,” he said.

In the women's category, Royal International University, Mongolia, and American University, Cairo topped Pools B and C, respectively, to advance into the quarter-finals after winning all their matches in the pool.

In the men's category, Australia's University of Sydney from Pool B and Sumy State University, Ukraine, from Pool C secured their quarterfinal berths after emerging undefeated from their pools.