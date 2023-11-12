Al Marri Wins Small Tour Astride Destiny 297

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri emerged victorious in the Small Tour competition as the fourth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour got off to an exciting start yesterday.

Kayan Ibrahim Al Rumaihi and Salma Mohamed Kamhawi also topped the podiums, winning the Future Rider classes.

Piloting the seven-year-old mare, Destiny 297, Al Marri secured the top position in a mind-blowing line-up of 89 entries at the Outdoor Arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation. The 30-year-old Al Marri and his seven-year-old mare completed the round in 43.20 secs to top the chart and secure the highest individual prize of the day, worth QR5,000.

The Chairman of the Longines Hathab Tour Organizing Committee, Sheikh hmad bin Nooh Al Thani with the podium winners of Future Riders Level 2, Salma Mohamed Kamhawi, Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Amna Jassim Al Sumaiti.

Lee Caery claimed the second position, completing the course in 43.58 secs while riding 12-year-old mare Gibria-B. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi completed the podium after finishing the same task in 44.65 secs astride Quick Step.

The second-place win earned Carey a prize cheque for QR4,000, while Al Qadi got richer by QR3,000 after the event in which the riders competed in the 110-115 cm category.

Earlier, initiating the fourth round of the 7th season of the Longines Hathab, was the Future Riders' competition (Optimum Time), which featured a hurdle height of 60 cm for participants aged 6 to 12 years and 80 cm for those aged 12 to 16 years.

Al Rumaihi won the Future Rider Level 1 category astride Nina Vant, while Mohammed Abdulla Al Marri (Sita) and Noora Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi (Fanta - Sparta) secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Kamhawi claimed the top position in Level 2 with Innisfree Odyssey, while Nayla bint Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Ardfry Apollo) and Amna Jassim Al Sumaiti (Zorro Z) secured the second and third places, respectively.

Reflecting on the day's events, Faisal Al Kahla, Deputy Director of the Longines Hathab, emphasised the continuous elevation of technical proficiency among riders in dressage and show jumping across various categories.

He highlighted the positive impact of this progression on the technical capabilities of Qatari riders in both regional and international competitions.

“We consistently witness the emergence of new riders on the podium, demonstrating the qualifications to represent our teams in foreign competitions,” Al Kahla said.

Today, the action will begin at 2:00 pm with the Amateur class before the Open Class event which will start at 3:30 pm. The final event of the fourth round of the Longines Hathab, the Big Tour competition will begin at 6:30.