Qatar Pilots Using Palm Tree Waste As Artificial Soil For Potted Plants

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality's Agricultural Research Department is implementing a pilot project to convert palm tree waste into artificial soil composition for potted plants, said a top official.

“The project is being implemented in coordination with International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA),” said Director of Agricultural Research Department, Hamad Saket Al Shammari.



Speaking to Qatar TV, he said an experiment had been conducted to utilise palm tree waste in making artificial soil from palm fronds for potted plants measuring the quality of the artificial soil according to four different concentration ratios of 25%, 50%, 75% and 100%.“The experiment has been going on for three months and results are very promising and excellent,” said Al Shammari. He said the waste used in the experiment includes palm fronds, date remains, and low quality dates that do not meet the specifications set by the Ministry.

Artificial soil, also called engineered soil or synthetic soil, is a man-made base that is made to look like natural dirt and gives plants a good place to grow. It is usually made up of a mix of organic and artificial materials.

Speaking about a regional workshop held in Doha recently, he said the workshop was part of GCC countries' Project to Develop Sustainable Production Systems for Date Palms, which has been ongoing for over 15 years.

He said the project is led by ICARDA.“The workshop“Molecular Techniques for Date Palm Propagation, On-Farm Crop Management and Post-Harvest Treatments” focused on different aspects with special focus on the outcomes of the project.”

During the five-day marathon sessions, he said, the workshop focused on transforming the technologies of Polycarbonate Drying House (PDH) for dates to reduce the waste and advanced irrigation system to cut water consumption by palm trees.

The workshop focused on the installation, operation and control of the mobile date drying rooms powered by solar energy developed by the programme and date palm propagation techniques.

The workshop programme included modern production techniques and post-harvest transactions. It also served as a forum to exchange and discuss ideas about strategies and plans for developing the palm and date sectors in the GCC.

In 2021, the six GCC countries produced 2.44 million tonnes of dates on an area of 239,000 hectares, representing more than 18% of global date production.