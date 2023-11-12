'Welcome To Isfahan' Rare Book Display At MIA Library

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) library has invited visitors to“Welcome to Isfahan”, a rare book display and a remarkable collection that examines the rich history of Isfahan during the Safavid Empire.

This exhibition offers an extensive guide for those eager to explore Iran's heritage, culture, and the city's renowned architectural wonders, artistic achievements, delectable cuisine, groundbreaking scientific advancements, and even an intriguing European perspective on the city's unique charm.



On its website, MIA described it as a window into Isfahan's past. The“Half the World is Isfahan” book, for instance, recounts a year-long motoring journey throughout Iran. The author, Caroline Singer, provided the narrative, while her husband, Cyrus Baldridge, contributed with six full pages of sanguine crayon drawings and over a hundred marginal sketches.

One of the focal points of the display is“Meet the Shah,” which introduces visitors to Shah Abbas I, an important ruler in Isfahan's history. During 1597–1598, he shifted the imperial capital to Isfahan, where he implemented transformative reforms and commissioned projects that shaped the city into a new economic, political, and artistic hub.

Among the treasured books on display is“History of Art in Persia” by Georges Perrot, published in 1892.