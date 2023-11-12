Minister Of Environment Visits Winter Camping Areas

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani with other officials during an inspection tour to a winter camping area. The Minister visited camping areas in the northern, central and southern parts of the country, to review arrangements for the winter camping season.

