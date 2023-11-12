WHO Calls For 'Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The WHO has called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

“WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital,” director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.



'Attacks on or near Gaza hospitals unconscionable, reprehensible and must stop'

“WHO again calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering.

“WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients.”