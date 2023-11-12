Brand New HONOR X9b 5G Launched In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Global technology brand HONOR yesterday announced that the launch of brand-new HONOR X9b 5G in the Qatar. The HONOR X9b 5G - the latest addition to HONOR's acclaimed X Series line-up, combines stunning display durability, an expert-level camera, and extensive battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design and powered by the latest hardware and software.

The official launch of HONOR X9b 5G was held in Souq Najada Hotel in Qatar with the participation HONOR official representatives, the Tradetc Qatar Officials and HONOR Business Partners.

Tradetec Trading Co. W.L.L, the subsidiary of Intertec Group, is the sole authorised distributor of HONOR Brand in Qatar. Throughout this year, the company has successfully elevated the brand's position in the market to a great extent. Further, we have strategically outlined a series of collaborative business initiatives with HONOR, aiming to achieve sustainable brand growth in the country.

Asraf NK, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Intertec Group said“HONOR has become one of the leading Iconic brands in Qatar. This achievement underscores Tradetec's unwavering commitment to maintaining brand consistency through the effectiveness of its sales force and strategic marketing approaches. Today, the HONOR brand stands out as the preferred choice of customers in Qatar, allowing for the rapid achievement of a significant market share within a short of time”

Industry-leading drop resistance thanks to HONOR's Ultra-bounce Anti-drop Display technology. Building on the legacy of the HONOR X9a, the HONOR X9b 5G's screen incorporates a 360° whole-device protection, with the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display which provides an all-round drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from all angles. Finally, the HONOR X9b 5G has 360 degree whole-device protection, providing drop resistance for the screen to withstand drops from any angle. No wonder, then, that the HONOR X9b 5G has received SGS's Five Star Overall drop Resistance certification – the first in the industry.

With an edgeless 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display , the HONOR X9b 5G supports ultra-clear 1.5K resolution, 1.07 billion colors and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, all ensuring a vivid, immersive viewing experience. Today's smartphone users often spend long hours in front of screens.

The HONOR X9b 5G offers a triple camera system which includes the main 108MP Lossless Capture Camera, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera with 110° field of view, and a 2MP Macro Camera, offering amazing close up capabilities. The main camera supports 3X zoom, for high quality zoomed shots, and includes a powerful motion capture engine for enhanced clarity and detail.

The HONOR X9b 5G comes with a long-life, hard-wearing 5800mAh battery that can power the device for 3 days from a single charge. Even after 1000 charge cycles, the HONOR X9b 5G's long-lasting battery retains 80% of its capacity. Under the hood, the HONOR X9b 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. The edgeless design of the HONOR X9b 5G ,and vegan leather casing, strike a perfect balance between aesthetic appeal and user comfort HONOR X9b 5G is available now Qatar for 1299 QR and available in 12GB+8GB RAM & 256GB ROM.