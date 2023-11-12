Doha Insurance Group Is Service Sector Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Doha Insurance Group have recently signed an agreement to support the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition as a Service Sector Sponsor.

The agreement was signed on by Saleh bin Hamad al-Sharqi, General Manager of Qatar Chamber and Chairperson of the Exhibition's Technical Committee, and Jassim Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Muftah, CEO of the Doha Insurance Group under the patronage of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition is organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MoCI) from November 29 to December 2 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

On this occasion, Saleh al Sharqi expressed his thanking to the Doha Insurance for sponsoring the exhibition. He also emphasised that this sponsorship demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting the national industry and products in the insurance sector, as well as the SMEs.

He praised the company for its pivotal role in Qatar, being one of the most preeminent companies in the insurance industry in the state, underscoring that it offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions for its customers. He also underscored the exhibition's role in promoting the national industry and fostering communication among businessmen and entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.

He expressed hope that the exhibition would significantly contribute to the further development of the industrial sector, showcasing Qatar's most prominent industries and products, ultimately reducing reliance on imports.

For his part, Jassim Al Muftah expressed his pleasure in sponsoring the services sector of the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition. He indicated that the Group has achieved a significant expansion in the domestic, regional, and international market and its branches have spread across Qatar, enabling customers to have access to high quality services in all aspects of insurance products.

Al Muftah affirmed the Group's interest in being part of the exhibition's success, noting that it offers a distinct opportunity to inform the business community and visitors about the services that it provides for the local market and its future expansion plans.