Longines Hathab: Hamad Bags Big Tour Title, Ghanim And Iman Notch Up Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi yesterday produced a clinical performance with Happy Tina to register his first Big Tour triumph of the season as fourth round of Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded yesterday.

Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi and Iman Arbuckle Saoud also registered victories yesterday topping the Open Class and Amateur Class events respectively.

Hamad riding 11-year-old Happy Tina displayed a stunning show, rounding off the course with a perfect 81.87 seconds to wow a good number of spectators at the Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) Outdoor Arena. It was the second victory in two days for Hamad and Happy Tina as the pair also won the Medium Tour Class on Friday night.



Hamad Nasser Al Qadi in action during the Medium Tour team event.

No other rider had a perfect run in the 145/150 cm contest other than Hamad with many combinations committing fouls. Olympian Bassem Hassan Mohammed, astride QEF-owned Incredible W, was second with a time of 83.79 secs. Cyrine Cherif, who had a bright start to the season winning back-to-back Big Tour titles, was fastest with a time of 71.28 secs but the French rider had to settle for third place after committing four faults with I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z.

In the 120/125 cm Open Class, Ghanim, who was astride Nasser Saif Al Kubaisi-owned Quick Step, completed a flawless routine in 55.76 secs to bag his second victory of the season.

Mohammed Nasser Al Qadi also produced an error-free performance with 15-year-old Uppsala Du Theil claiming second position with a time of 56.55 secs.



Open Class podium winners Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi, Mohammed Nasser Al Qadi and Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi with officials during the presentation ceremony.

Riding QEF-owned Mira V/D Roshoeve, Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi completed the competition's podium, clearing the course smoothly in 57.30 secs for third place.

Earlier, Iman rode Al Shaqab-owned Godette to perfection claiming top prize in the 100cm Amateur Class after being fastest in 45.78 secs. Ali Abdulla Al Muhannadi, who was on 17-year-old Miss Serena, secured second place after clocking 46.89 secs, while Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani combined with 17-year-old Beyonce to take third position in 48.55 secs.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdulla Juma, Hamad and Saeed Hamad Jumaa teamed up for Al Salam Store to win the Medium Tour team event on Friday night.

NK Cafe comprising Hussain Saeed Haidan, Ghanim and Saeed Nasser Al Qadi secured second position while Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi, Ahmed Mohammed Al Badi and Faleh Suwead Al Ajami claimed third position for Exxonmobil.