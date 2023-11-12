Al Attiyah Maintains Lead At Dubai International Baja

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah strengthened his lead in the provisional general standings of the Dubai International Baja, the 7th and final round of the World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas, yesterday.

Driving the Prodrive Hunter, the 18-time Middle East Rally Champion Al Attiyah, along with his French co-driver Matthieu Baumel recorded a time of 2:43.14.1 hours, finished the day 58.8 seconds ahead of his replacement in the Toyota Overdrive team, Seth Quintero.

Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was third with a time of 2:48.41.9 hours.

Following his stage win on Friday, recording the fastest time of 1:56.5 minutes, and yesterday's stages, Al Attiyah's overall time now tops overall standings at 2:45:10.6 hours.

Yesterday's stage, Al Futtaim Leg 1 of the Dubai International Baja covered a total of 337km, with 166km of a very technical Special Stage to challenge the crews.

The event concludes today.