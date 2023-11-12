Turkish Envoy Lauds Amir's Speech

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar, H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu (pictured) has lauded the speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh yesterday.

Ambassador stressed what was stated in H H the Amir's speech regarding the necessity of permanently opening safe humanitarian crossings to deliver aid to the affected in Gaza without any obstacles or conditions.

He noted that the international community had failed in the test after the recent events in Gaza, which H H the Amir said,“The international community has failed to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take action to stop war crimes and massacres committed in the name of self-defense, and put an end to this aggressive war.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador said that Doha and Ankara agree on what H H the Amir said about the firm and historical position of Qatar in support of the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause.

Göksu also praised Qatar's efforts to reduce the escalation, which H H the Amir stated,“We are continuing to support all regional and international diplomatic efforts to reduce the escalation, stop bloodshed, and protect civilians, including making efforts in humanitarian mediation to release the hostages, and we hope to reach a humanitarian truce in the near future to curb the worsening humanitarian catastrophe.”