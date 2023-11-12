QRCS Conducts General Surgery Project For Children In Jordan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In partnership with Jordan National Red Crescent Society (JNRCS), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Jordan is implementing a general pediatric surgery project in Amman.

Coordinated with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), The project has a total budget of $91,496 (QR333,503), donated by the benevolent people of Qatar.

The project is aimed at improving the health conditions of Syrian and Jordanian children with health problems who need surgical interventions. To that end, general surgery operations are being performed free of charge by a team of local medical professionals, for the benefit of 76 boys and girls.

Since the launch of the project in mid-September, the team has made an agreement with the implementing partner, JNRCS, and coordinated with UNHCR to refer the patients who needed general surgeries.

A public invitation was announced for Syrian refugees out of camps, the poorest Jordanians from the host community, and vulnerable groups from other nationalities in Jordan.

Then, the candidates received medical examinations and assessment, to ensure their eligibility and real need for surgery. So far, 74 surgeries have been performed for 73 Syrian and Jordanian children, with a completion percentage of 92%.

QRCS covered the costs of transportation for the patients and their families to and from the hospital. Lack of money is one of the main reasons why the patients cannot show up for hospital appointments.