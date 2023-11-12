Ooredoo Partners Cisco To Launch Cloud Phone Service For Businesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, in a landmark collaboration with global tech titan Cisco, has unveiled its Cloud Phone service to the business community. The launch underscores a robust partnership between the two pioneering industry leaders, aimed not only to introduce the new Cloud Phone service but also to shed light on Ooredoo's enhanced Business Broadband services, including the transformative Business EDGE solution.

Chief Business Officer, Thani Ali Al Malki, said,“In this era of digital transformation, our strategic alliance with Cisco is a testament to Ooredoo's commitment to providing businesses in Qatar with world-class solutions. The introduction of Cloud Phone, backed by Ooredoo's trusted broadband services, embodies our dedication to ensuring businesses are future-ready, efficient, and digitally empowered.”

In the joint conference and demonstration of the services, Cisco experts showcased the many advantages of the Cisco BroadSoft platform, the backbone upon which the Cloud Phone service is built. Ooredoo's experts delved into the nuances of the tech solution, illustrating its merits and emphasising the foundational nature of the Business Broadband and Business EDGE services. They demonstrated the simplicity of activating Cloud Phone with just a broadband internet connection-showcasing the feasibility of such an integration for businesses of all shapes and sizes.