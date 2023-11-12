Amir's Speech At Riyadh Summit Commended

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Professor Mariam Al Ali Al Maadeed, Vice President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University praised the speech of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit.

“The speech was important and courageous and consistent with Qatar's firm position toward the Arab core issue, the cause of Palestine,” said Professor Al Maadeed.

She added that the speech was directed to the international community to remind stakeholders of their legal and moral responsibilities regarding the killing and destruction taking place in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

“The Amir rejected arbitrariness in the provision of humanitarian aid, threats, and political blackmail. H H the Amir emphasized the harmony of the position of the people in Qatar and in the Islamic world in taking a firm position, as the Amir reiterated the unwavering support of the state of Qatar to the Palestinians and their justice cause,” she further said.

Dr. Fatima Ali Hussain Al Kubaisi, Associate Professor - Dean of College of Arts and Science (CAS) at Qatar University, said that H H the Amir's speech at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh yesterday was comprehensive and found good response among the Arab people because he spoke openly describing the ongoing Israel aggression on the Palestinians in Gaza Strip as collective punishment and called the happenings in their real names that reflect the true situation.

She said:“H H the Amir explained that the Israeli aggression on Gaza violated all humanitarian laws and norms and international agreements by the bombing of hospitals and the annihilation of families through its mass murder of the Palestinian people.”

“Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pointed out the way the international community is handling the war in Gaza which is disappointing. The international community has failed to deter Israel from the ongoing aggression on civilians,” she further said.

The Dean of CAS noted that the Arab people followed the visits of H H the Amir to three Arab countries, namely UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.“The Arab people sensed the keenness of Qatar's leadership to deter aggression against the Palestinians and Qatar's adherence to the rights of the Palestinian people, and this was clearly emphasized in H H's speech during the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit.”

“H H the Amir spoke about the miserable situation of the people in Gaza rejecting the unjust Israeli practices against the Palestinian people, calling for action at all levels to deter this injustice against the Palestinian civilians. The diplomatic movement carried out by Qatar and the speech of His Highness confirms that the State of Qatar is represented by its leadership and its people, adopting the Palestinian cause and keen to restore its position among Arab and Islamic issues by supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and deterring Israeli aggression,” Fatima Al Kubaisi said.

Dr. Talal Abdulla Al Emadi, Dean of College of Law at Qatar University, lauded the speech H H the Amir delivered yesterday at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit.

“The Amir of the State of Qatar, H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, delivered a very powerful speech. While highlighting Qatar's unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian people, he insisted that international organisations and states should take all necessary measures to prevent further crimes from happening,” Dr Al Emadi said in a statement.

“H H the Amir reiterated that foundational principles of international humanitarian law must be respected in times of war. He emphasized the principle of distinction, according to which only military objectives can be targeted. Hospitals, safety zones and other civil objects are immune from attack. In his insightful speech, the Amir also underlined that Qatar is committed to supporting any de-escalation efforts via diplomatic means.”

Dr. Al Emadi said that the Summit resulted in a resolution consisting of 31 clauses.“The resolution strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Palestine and stresses that the commission of international crimes, including war crimes, shall stop. Furthermore, Arab-Islamic leaders called on the international community and the United Nations, in particular the Security Council to take action to stop these crimes and hold Israel accountable.”

He added:“It is worth noting that there are several competent international commissions of inquiry for the situation in Palestine. These international bodies should continue their fact-finding efforts to accumulate evidence proving the atrocities that have been taking place. This evidence can certainly assist the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in his ongoing investigation on the situation in Palestine and the occupied territories.”