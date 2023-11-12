Nando's Qatar Supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nando's Qatar, renowned for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and a part of the Oryx Group for food services in Qatar, announced its participation in their annual campaign to promote breast cancer awareness, in partnership with the Qatar Cancer Society.

Nando's initiated this campaign with an internal awareness activity, educating their employees, affectionately known as Nandocas, about the importance of breast cancer awareness. This was followed by a“Pink Drink Competition,” where all participants were encouraged to create their recipes for designer mocktail drinks using Nando's ingredients.

Following an exciting competition, on the event day, Mary Mae, representing Nando's Pearl Casa, emerged as the winner among the participants. Her drink,“Bebida Rosa,” a refreshing blend of fresh orange and lemon juice and grenadine syrup, became the favorite drink of the season and was chosen as the highlight for October across Nando's restaurants in Qatar.

“Bebida Rosa” not only delighted taste buds but also served a noble purpose. Nando's pledged to donate 10% of the earnings from the entire designer drink category to the Qatar Cancer Society, furthering their commitment to breast cancer awareness.

On this donation day, COO of Nando's Qatar from the Oryx Group for food services Vyanktesh Jaiswal expressed,“We are deeply honored to stand alongside the Qatar Cancer Society in this noble cause. Our commitment goes beyond crafting unique beverages for our patrons. It is about forging a healthier future for our community. We take immense pride in our Nandocas and their unwavering dedication to making a meaningful difference.”

Marketing & Business Development at Qatar Cancer Society Zakariya Karazoun added,“We appreciate the support and partnership of Nando's Qatar and Oryx Group for Food Services in raising awareness about breast cancer in their unique way. Every effort towards awareness makes an impact.”