UAE Vice President Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


11/12/2023 6:08:32 AM

Abu Dhabi: Vice President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

