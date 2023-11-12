Lesha Bank Sets Benchmark As First Bank In Middle East And Africa For Successful Temenos Transact R23 Upgrade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the“Bank” or“Lesha Bank”) announces that it is the first bank in the Middle East and Africa to successfully complete the Temenos Transact R23 upgrade within a remarkable four-month timeframe.

This accomplishment solidifies Lesha Bank's pioneering role in the next-generation core banking upgrades, highlighting the Bank's dedication to cutting-edge technology and the continual enhancement of client service standards. The seamless transition to Temenos Transact R23 showcases the Bank's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements as a key strategic move.

Emphasising its dedication to enhancing client convenience, the transition to Temenos R23 platform solidifies the Bank's position at the forefront of banking innovation.

Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, CEO of Lesha Bank commented:“We are delighted to have completed this major system modernisation with Temenos. To be live on the new platform so quickly is a huge achievement and a giant leap forward for the Bank. It puts us closer with the world's leading financial institutions operating on the most advanced core technology with best-in-class banking and payment capabilities successful upgrade underscores our commitment to operational excellence and meeting global financial technology standards as part of our long term digitisation strategy. By meeting global financial technology standards, we are positioning ourselves towards the forefront of innovation, so that we may adapt and thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital era.”