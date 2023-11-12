Dukhan Bank Announces November Thara'a Draw Winners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank announced the names of the most recent round of draw winners for Thara'a, its Shariah compliant savings account, at the Bank's headquarters.

As the draw results showed, the bank clients Mira Sahraoui and Fatma Shokri each won a cash prize of QR10,000.

Also, a cash prize worth QR5,000 was awarded to Samir Abdelmageed, Ammar Abdelhafez M Alshahrouri, Aisha Al-Mohannadi, Ali Al-Mejali, Hoyam Abidalla, Mohammed Al-Mannai, Hatem Hajri, Noora Al-Baker, Muna Almusallam, Salman Al-Fakhroo, Rawia Abujrir, Abdulhadi Al-Hababi, Daleen Alkhatib, Maryam Al-Saadi, Maryam Alnaimi, Parvin Mammadov, Moustafa Mostafa, Mohamed Elsanosi, Shaikha Al-Thani, Mohammed Omer, Maged Mekhaiel, Rania Elnakkouzi, Sarah Obiedat, Mansour Al-Hajri, Hemyan Al-Buaiain, Nasser Alnaimi, Hassan Al-Kawari, Aisha Al Badi, Samreen Shaikh, Salma Alhajri, Mohammed Al-Braid, Aysha Taan, Sheikh Abdulla Al-Thani, Khaled Alwani, Muna Al-Jabri, Khalid Al-Khanji, Abdulla Al-Mansoori, Faisal Al-Janahi, Mohammed Al-Ammari, Joannah Dela Cruz, Mohammed Al-Ghanim, Saeed Alkhelaifi, Saleh Alyafei, Bashayer Al-Mulla, Ali Al-Baloshi, Mohammad Almughir, Edgar Lagman, Alvin Taguiam, Saada Al-Jassim, Abdulla Al-Jaber, Khalifa Al-Kubaisi, Amna Al-Khalaf, Hamza Taher, Mohammed Almarri, Salma Al-Mesef, Manal Alyafei, Muna Alemadi, Dana Elwakil and Ahmad Al Mutawah. The draw was conducted under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

On a monthly basis, there are 59 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR5,000 each, as well as 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR10,000. Additionally, quarterly there are 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR25,000 each, 2 winners per draw for the cash prize of QR50,000 each, and yearly there is 1 winner of the grand prize of QR1,000,000. Rewarding 501 winners in total with cash prizes up to QR3,790,000. Coupled with cash prizes and a reward scheme, Thara'a is a product full of value-added benefits and services. Thara'a offers account holders access to Dukhan Bank's innovative banking channels. Customers may learn about the many benefits of Thara'a savings account by visiting Dukhan Bank's website dukhanbank, or by calling the Contact Centre on 800 8555 or ask 'Rashid', our virtual assistant, or via WhatsApp on 44100888.