Umm Salal Edge Muaither Al Ahli Trounce Al Arabi 6-0

Doha, Qatar: Umm Salal overcame a late fightback to claim a 4-3 victory against Muaither while Al Ahli thrashed Al Arabi 6-0 in Group A games of the Ooredoo Cup yesterday.

At Saoud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, Andy Delort hit a brace in the 13th and 28th minutes, while Meshaal Al Shammari (35th minute) and Kenji Gorre (50th minute) added one each for The Orange Fortress, who stayed on top of the group with 10 points.

Muaither's goals were scored by Denis Alibec (53rd and 86th minutes) and Jamal Mohammed (88th minute). Muaither, who showed remarkable improvement yesterday especially in the second half of the match, are still without any point.



Al Ahli and Al Arabi players vie for the ball yesterday.

Meanwhile, young French star Oumar Sekou propelled Al Ahli to a huge victory over Al Arabi at Al Khor Stadium.

Apart from Sekou, Al Dokali Al Sayed, Naim Sliti and Abdulrasheed Ibrahim were goal scorers for the Brigadiers.

The result saw Al Ahli move up to seven points, the same as that of Al Arabi but ahead on better goal difference.

In other Group A match, Al Warah will take on Qatar SC at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman while Al Rayyan will meet Al Shamal in a Group B match at Al Khor Stadium today.