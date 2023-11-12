FISU University World Cup 3X3 Basketball Enters Closing Stage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2023 FISU University World Cup 3X3 Basketball Championship, hosted and organised by the Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF), witnessed another round of exhilarating actions yesterday, the second day of the event, with the last batch of quarter-finalists emerging from Pools A and D, respectively, in the men and women categories.

Ukraine's Vasyl Stefanyk Preparpathian National University topped Pool A to advance straight into today's quarter-finals in the women's category while defending champions Chinese Culture University from Chinese Taipei were the qualifiers from Pool D.

To reach the last eight, Vasyl Stefanyk Preparpathian National University, Ukraine, defeated Iran's Islamic Azad University 13-11 in their opening match before beating Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, Tolusca Campus, Mexico, 20-5 in their last match.

For the Chinese Taipei team, who features three players from last year's winning team, Huang Chiao-Chun, Kuo Hung-Ting, and Wang Yueh-Ti, they first defeated the University of Sydney, Australia, 17-11, and the National University of Science and Technology Politehnica Bucuresti-Pitesti University Center, Romania, 20-10.

In the men's category, Lithuania's Vytautas Magnus University and two-time defending champions Paulista University, Brazil, despite losing their second match to the University of Valencia, Spain; qualified straight from their pools into the last eight.

Vytautas Magnus University, in Pool A, defeated Monash University, Australia, 22-4, and the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, 21-12, respectively, while Paulista University defeated Huaqiao University, China, 21-19 before narrowly losing to the University of Valencia, Spain, 19-20. Paulista, however, qualified on a superior point difference.

Taking place at the Qatar University Sports and Events Complex in Doha, the three-day tournament, which began on Friday, is showcasing the best of hoopers from 17 countries who are converging in Doha for the championship, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time.

In statement yesterday, Championship's Head of sports Committee Rashid Al Tamimi said the championship is going on the right path as all teams fight hard in a fair competitive sport environment, the better teams will deserve to win the titles in both men and women competitions.

Al Tamimi appreciated the outstanding work of the partners, sponsors, volunteers who are sparing no effort to make this championship memorable. He confirmed that technical and organizational success comes out of collective work and will enhance our experience to host continental and world events to come.