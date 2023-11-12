Qatar-Indonesia Year Of Culture Marks 'Golden Moment' In Cultural Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Head of Socio-Culture Division at the Embassy of Indonesia in Qatar, Ali Murtado, highlighted that the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture (YoC) has marked a“golden moment” in the cultural ties between the two countries.

The Year of Culture initiative, launched in 2012, serves as a platform for diverse exchange programmes, fostering collaboration between Qatar and a chosen partner nation each calendar year. For 2023, Indonesia is the Southeast Asian country collaborating with Qatar, bringing forth a wealth of creative, cultural, and artistic exchanges.

Ali Murtado, also the Person-In-Charge for Qatar-Indonesia YoC, highlighted the immense potential and benefits of cultural cooperation between the two diverse and culturally rich nations.“Through various cultural exchanges and promotions, this initiative will undoubtedly strengthen the relationship between Qatar and Indonesia, particularly among the people.”

Various activities and events have been conducted for the said programme, the latest of which include a series of engaging events - storytelling sessions, cultural games, workshops, and exploration opportunities held at the Qatar National Library, and the opening of the“Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa: Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia” exhibit at the National Museum of Qatar.

Reflecting on the impact of the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture, Murtado noted its catalysing effect on bilateral relations.

He pointed out a key aspect involving literary collaboration, where both countries collaborated to translate children's books between Arabic and Indonesian. The result has been the distribution of 1,000 reading packages, introducing the young minds of both nations to each other's cultures.

“This literary connection not only enhances mutual understanding but also broadens the cultural horizons of young minds.”

Murtado expressed optimism about the enduring impact of the year-long programme, stating:“I believe that the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture initiative is not merely a one-year celebration but rather the beginning of a robust and enduring partnership.”

He outlined future priorities, including sports-friendly matches, training sessions, voluntary activities, and exhibitions in fashion and art, all aimed at maintaining and deepening the cultural connections established during this cultural exchange.