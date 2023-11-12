Fire Station: Artist In Residence Invites Artists To Apply For Paris Residency 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fire Station: Artist in Residence has launched an open call, inviting artists to apply for a three-month residency at Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris, France.

The 2024 Paris residency programme will accept applications from November 12 until December 2, 2024. The Paris international residency programme is intended to promote cultural exchange and provide Qatari artists with the opportunity to develop their artistic skills in the heart of the city's vibrant artistic scene. It supports residents by honing their artistic practice, whilst allowing them to network among international art communities and explore diverse cultural perspectives. Applications are open for Qatari artists and artists born to Qatari mothers. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and practice the art of painting, drawing, sculpture, media art, installation, graphic arts, illustration, photography, filmmaking, sound art, and design or a related discipline.

Khalifa Ahmad Al Obaidli, Director of Fire Station, said,“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the application process for Fire Station's 2024 Paris Residency programme. Programmes such as these underline our commitment to forming strategic partnerships with organisations that contribute to the enrichment of the artistic landscape in Qatar. We look forward with great anticipation to witnessing the creative output from the next generation of our Paris Residency.”

Saida Al Khulaifi, Head of Programmes and Exhibitions of Fire Station, added:“Our Paris Residency programme presents a unique opportunity for artists to level-up their practice and broaden their horizons by immersing themselves in a different artistic environment. It also allows both established and aspiring artists in Qatar to embrace the international art community and actively participate in shaping the global artistic discourse. We take great pride in the ongoing success of the programme and look forward to welcoming the submission of applications for the first cycle of 2024.”