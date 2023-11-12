Qatar Participates In Meeting Of OIC Fms

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the delegation of Qatar at the Preparatory Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for the Eighth Extraordinary Islamic Summit.
The extraordinary summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, was held yesterday to discuss the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, and to seek to issue a resolution aimed at an immediate halt to military operations, providing civil protection, releasing hostages and prisoners, and stopping the forced displacement of the Palestinian people in compliance with international norms and laws and common humanitarian principles.
