Qatar, Peru Sign Air Services Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Lima: Qatar and Peru have signed an air services agreement.

The agreement was signed in Lima on behalf of the Qatari side by Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, in charge of managing Civil Aviation Authority.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Peru by Minister of Transport and Communications H E Raul Ricardo Perez Reyes Espejo, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Javier Gonzalez Olaechea.

Following the signing ceremony, a bilateral talks session was held to discuss and review aspects of cooperation between Qatar and Peru and to discuss ways to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries in the field of air transport.