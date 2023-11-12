Boubyan Bank - New Nomo Bank property finance offer for existing and new customers

(MENAFN- Bank Boubyan) Nomo Bank, the Digital Bank of the Bank of London and the Middle East “BLME”, a subsidiary of Boubyan Bank Group, announced an exclusive limited-time offer that allows all applicants for Nomo Property Finance residing in Kuwait and the UAE to get a refund of their arrangement and bank legal fees when they apply for Nomo Property Finance till the end of December 2023.

“Continuing what we started at Nomo Bank,” Mr. Saleh Al Mansour, Deputy General Manager at Boubyan Group said “From a series of real estate financing solutions, today we have an exclusive offer to our clients to increase their real estate investments by owning or refinancing a property in the United Kingdom.”

He added, "This special offer is includes current and new Nomo Bank customers from Kuwait and the UAE. Our property finance offering is in line with their investment aspirations and helps to realise their dreams of owning real estate in the United Kingdom, as it is considered one of the most attractive real estate markets."

Regarding the benefits of the offer, he explained that it includes a refund of the value of the Bank’s legal fees in addition to a full refund of the deal arrangement fees, stressing that this offer comes as a new addition to provide customers with a unique banking experience.

Property Finance via the Nomo App

Al Mansour pointed out that it is no longer difficult to obtain property finance, with Nomo Bank, as eligible applicants wishing to purchase a residential or investment property in the United Kingdom can open a UK bank account through the Nomo app. With the range of solutions and services available through the application, he can apply for property finance within minutes.

He pointed out that Nomo Bank, since its launch, has witnessed continuous growth, whether in terms of the number of customers or in terms of the innovative digital banking services and products that it offers, which have received great demand, stressing that Nomo is a banking experience that suits the lifestyle of our customers, through which we have been able to provide a series of the best supported digital solutions. With the latest shariah compliant innovations, it enables them to manage their savings and invest their wealth through several easy and simple procedures.





MENAFN12112023005363011961ID1107413064