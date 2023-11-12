Samsung announces pre-order for the highly anticipated 98” NEO QLED 8K TV

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, November 10, 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that the Samsung 98” NEO QLED 8K TV is now available for pre-order on Samsungacross the UAE, till November 27, 2023.

The Samsung 98” NEO QLED 8K TV delivers unparalleled 8K precision powered by Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with Mini LEDs. The Neural Quantum Processor 8K can upscale any content to 8K, heralding the future of home entertainment. Meanwhile, the Dolby Atmos with Cinema Object Tracking Sound Pro can track the action from all corners to deliver an immersive entertainment experience. All this is wrapped in an impossibly slim 360-degree metal profile with an Infinity One design.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Head of Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said: "The Samsung 98” NEO QLED 8K TV is a testament to our vision of crafting the ultimate home entertainment experiences that combines stunning picture quality, immersive sound and sleek design. This commitment to excellence establishes our continued leadership in the global TV market, a segment we have led for almost two decades.”

The 98” NEO QLED 8K is the latest addition to Samsung's groundbreaking 2023 TV lineup, catering to the evolving lifestyle needs of consumers. The company is leading in home entertainment innovation, delivered through seamless smart connectivity and an exclusive range of ultra-large screens that puts the TV at the heart of the smart home experience.

Early customers will receive around 13% discount off the retail price of AED 149,999 and a free Samsung Soundbar worth AED 4,999. These customers will also benefit from 10X Samsung Rewards in addition to an attractive trade-in offer.

Samsung was ranked No.1 in the global TV market for 2022 by Omdia, marking the 17th year of being ranked first in the TV industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the company's commitment to innovative excellence, offering consumers premium viewing experiences and user-centric designs.





