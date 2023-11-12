GCC stocks closed the week with risks ahead

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets closed the week with mixed performances and remained exposed to price corrections. Traders continued to monitor monetary policy indications as well as geopolitical tensions in the region.

The Dubai stock market rebounded, supported by the real estate sector. Strong company earnings helped the main index snap out of two consecutive days of price corrections. However, the market could continue to see some risks despite its rebound.

The Abu Dhabi stock market closed the week with limited performance and remained exposed to the downside. However, strong company earnings from ADNOCDIST could help the market extend its rebound.

The Qatari stock market closed with a price correction after a strong rebound at the beginning of the week. The main index recorded three consecutive days of losses and could remain exposed to additional corrections.

The Saudi stock market turned to price corrections after a week of stagnation. The market could remain under pressure after rebounding since the end of last month. At the same time, declining oil prices could continue to affect sentiment.





MENAFN12112023006667014463ID1107413057