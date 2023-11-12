Senate President Denounces Int'l Silence Over War Of Genocide Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- President of the Senate Faisal Fayez denounced the international silence over the war of genocide against the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.During a meeting on Sunday with the British Ambassador Bridget Brind, Fayez said that the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, which resulted in the death and injury of thousands of children, women and innocent people, are war crimes and genocide taking place amid the silence of the international community.Fayez stressed that "it is unacceptable for Israel to continue to be an outlaw state that flouts all international laws and conventions. How long will the countries supporting Israel continue to remain silent about the war crimes committed by the extremist Israeli government against the Palestinian people under the pretext of Israel's right to defend itself? Isn't it time for Western leaders to say to Israel that enough is enough? Aren't the thousands of deaths, most of whom were women and children, enough for the international community to stop this gruesome war?"Fayez pointed to the efforts and endeavors undertaken by His Majesty King Abdullah II, at the regional and international levels, to stop the Israeli aggression and enable humanitarian and medical aid to reach the Gaza Strip, highlighting King Abdullah's affirmation that "there is no security or stability except by establishing a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions, which enable the Palestinian people to exercise their rights to establish an independent state on the Palestinian national territory with Jerusalem as its capital."Peace cannot be built in the region and the world in light of an injustice, the main source of which is the Israeli occupation and its increasingly oppressive and aggressive practices against the Palestinian people since 1948. His Majesty has repeatedly warned of the danger that is now unfolding, which threatens the region and the entire international community, Fayez pointed out.