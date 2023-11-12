Inflation Up 2.21% In 10 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The general consumer price index (inflation) rose by 2.21 percent in the first 10 months of 2023, reaching 108.88 points against 106.53 for the same period in 2022.The Department of Statistics released its monthly report on Sunday, highlighting the commodity groups that contributed to the rise in inflation. The most significant increases were seen in fuel and lighting by 7.85%, dairy products and eggs by 6.24%, culture and entertainment by 5.51%, furniture, carpets, and bedding by 4.95%, and personal effects by 4.58%.In October 2023, inflation edged up by 1.36 percent, amounting to 109.78 points, compared to 108.31 for the same month last year.The monthly rise in inflation was mainly due to personal effects increasing by 7.71%, tobacco and cigarettes by 5.17%, fruits and nuts by 3.87%, rents by 3.25%, and dairy and eggs by 2.93%.