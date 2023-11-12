Rafah Crossing Reopens For Foreign Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- The General Authority for Crossings and Borders in Gaza has announced the reopening of the Rafah land crossing with Egypt on Sunday for individuals holding foreign passports.Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign nationals and Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, Egyptian and Palestinian sources said, due to problems transporting medical evacuees from inside Gaza to Rafah.Furthermore, the sources stated that limited evacuations through the crossing have resumed after a temporary closure due to an unspecified "security circumstance," as described by the US State Department.It is worth noting that on November 1, the Rafah crossing was opened to holders of foreign passports, dual nationals, and their families, in addition to a limited number of individuals requiring urgent medical treatment.