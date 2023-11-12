Colombia’s Leader warns to file lawsuit against Israeli premier over war in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Friday, Colombian Leader Gustavo Petro stated that the administration’s legal teams “are preparing lawsuits to file before all international courts” over Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu.



Petro has previously issued threats to sue Israel on multiple occasions since the commencement of the conflict in Gaza.



Petro had previously declared that "Colombia will help" Algeria's complaint to be filed with the International Criminal Court "for war crimes committed by Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu," within the outline of the conflict with the Islamist group Hamas.



"Colombia’s Foreign Minister will meet tomorrow with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court," Petro stated in a post on X platform on Thursday.



Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the president of Algeria, has requested that human rights advocates file a case against Israel at the International Criminal Court on the grounds of the "crimes he is committing against Palestinians in Gaza".



"I urge all free men in the world, Arab jurists and human rights organizations and agencies to file a complaint before the International Criminal Court and international human rights organizations against the Israeli entity, to put an end to decades of impunity for crimes committed against Palestinians," he stated on Monday.



The Colombian president has expressed strong condemnation of the Israeli attacks on Gaza through his social media platforms and public speeches. Additionally, he has gone as far as issuing threats to suspend diplomatic relations with Israel.

