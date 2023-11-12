Riyadh Air in discussions for major Boeing 737 MAX fleet expansion

(MENAFN) Riyadh Air, a nascent Saudi Arabian airline, is reportedly in the advanced stages of negotiations to acquire a substantial fleet of up to 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The emerging carrier, supported by the Saudi sovereign fund, is strategically positioning itself to expand its operational capacity by introducing short-haul aircraft to its fleet. Sources familiar with the ongoing discussions have revealed that Riyadh Air is contemplating an initial order of 50 aircraft, complemented by an additional set of options, with the formal announcement anticipated during the upcoming Dubai Air Show.



Scheduled to commence on Monday, the Dubai Air Show serves as a pivotal platform for significant aviation announcements and strategic partnerships within the industry. While the current discussions are ongoing, sources caution that the exact number of aircraft in the deal may undergo minor adjustments before a formal announcement is made. The move aligns with Riyadh Air's ambitious agenda to bolster its network, challenging established regional carriers such as Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways.



Riyadh Air's endeavor is intricately tied to the broader vision set forth by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to transform Riyadh into a formidable business hub capable of competing on a global scale for air traffic. The potential acquisition of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft signifies a key milestone for the startup airline, allowing it to carve a niche in the competitive aviation landscape.



Should the deal materialize, it would mark another substantial win for Boeing, the American aerospace manufacturer. This follows a prior agreement reached between Boeing and Riyadh Air in March, wherein the airline committed to purchasing up to 72 Boeing 787 aircraft. The developments underscore Boeing's continued success in securing strategic partnerships and expanding its footprint in the dynamic aviation market.

