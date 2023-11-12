Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Met And Held Talks With Several Leaders

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On the sideline of the Saudi Arabia-Africa summit, President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with various leaders of countries and Governments.

Accordingly, Presidents Isaias met and held talks with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, President Brice Clotaire Oligui of Gabon, Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine of the Republic of Niger, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and President Evariste Ndayishimye of Burundi.

In his meeting with President Salva Kirr, the two leaders talked about enhancing bilateral relations and global development, particularly finding a long-term solution to the Sudan conflict.

During their discussion on strengthening bilateral ties and regional developments, President Isaias Afwerki and Gen, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan exchanged ideas for ending the conflict in Sudan taking into account the negative impact that it is creating in Sudan and in the neighboring countries.

President Isaias also conducted extensive discussions with President Brice Oligui and Prime Minister Ali Zeine focusing on bolstering bilateral ties as well as on the situation prevailing in West Africa.

President Isaias also held similar discussions with Ambassador Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali, and Dr. Ousmane Bougouma, Speaker of Transitional Assembly of Burkina Faso.

President Isaias and Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley, discussed the strategic roadmap for Saudi-Eritrea cooperation in investments in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry.

President Isaias also met and held talks with President Evariste Ndayishimye on strengthening bilateral relations between Eritrea and Burundi.

The sessions were attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Industry, Ambassador Isa Mohammed Isa and Ms. Weini Gerezgihier, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy.

