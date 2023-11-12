European Commissioner urges protection of Gaza’s hospitals

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, urged the protection of hospitals in Gaza and called for an immediate de-escalation of hostilities.



"The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is beyond words," Lenarcic stated in a post on X podium, continuing "I urge the warring parties to de-escalate immediately!"



"Hostilities are severely impacting hospitals, and taking a horrific toll on civilians and medical staff," he declared, emphasizing that the international humanitarian law is clear.



He pointed out: "Hospitals must be protected."



In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its assaults on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, conducting aggressive raids that resulted in casualties and raised concerns about the well-being of displaced individuals seeking refuge in these medical facilities.



Israel's sustained air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and places of worship, have been ongoing since the cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.



The toll from these hostilities is severe, with at least 11,078 Palestinians reported dead, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.



The situation underscores the intensity and human cost of the conflict, particularly impacting civilian populations and vital infrastructure.

MENAFN12112023000045015839ID1107413023