Inflation estimates in US increases in November

In November, inflation expectations in the United States rose, while consumer sentiment declined, as indicated by the preliminary results of the University of Michigan's consumer survey released on Friday.



Expectations for year-ahead inflation increased to 4.4 percent in November, marking the highest reading since April 2023. This reflects an uptick from the 4.2 percent level observed in October and the 3.2 percent reading in September.



Additionally, long-run inflation expectations saw an increase, rising from 3.0 percent in the previous month to 3.2 percent this month. This figure represents the highest reading since 2011.



"Gas price expectations, both over the short and long run, rose to their highest readings this year," stated Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.



In November, the index of consumer sentiment experienced a decline of 3.4 percentage points, dropping to 60.4 from its October level of 63.8. This decrease fell short of the market expectation for the index to come in at 63.7.



"Consumer sentiment slipped for the fourth straight month," declared Hsu. "Ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine weighed on many consumers as well. Overall, lower-income consumers and younger consumers exhibited the strongest declines in sentiment."



According to the survey results, the index of current economic conditions witnessed a significant drop of 4.9 percentage points, falling to 65.7 in November from its October level of 70.6.



In the same period, the index of consumer expectations also declined, decreasing by 2.4 points to 56.9 from 59.3.

