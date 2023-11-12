Iran Observes Growth In Local Passenger Car Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Iran's local
passenger car production increased by 18.5 percent in the first
seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October
22, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.
Data from Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine, and Trade shows
that a total of 646,486 passenger cars were manufactured in Iran
during seven months.
In the corresponding period previous year (March 21 through
October 22, 2022), Iran's passenger car manufacturing stood at
545,536 units.
Over the 7th month alone (September 23 through October 22,
2023), 100,950 passenger cars were manufactured within the country,
representing a 13 increase compared to 88,919 units in
the same month last Iranian year.
There are three giant car manufacturing companies - Iran Khodro,
Saipa, and Pars Khodr - operating in Iran. By implementing various
projects, Iran intends to increase manufacturing in the auto
industry.
Meanwhile, 762,567 various vehicles (including passenger cars,
pick-up trucks, buses and minibuses, vans, trucks, trailers, and so
on) were produced in Iran in 7 months. This is an increase of 21.7
percent compared to the same period last year.
In total, 1.18 million passenger cars were manufactured in the
country for the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March
20, 2023), which is an increase of 35 percent compared to 874,000
units in the preceding year (March 21, 2021, through March 20,
2022).
---
