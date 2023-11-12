Zangezur Corridor Is Strategic Project Aimed To Give Powerful Impetus To World Trade - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Zangezur
Corridor is a strategic project that will give a powerful impetus
to world trade, representative of the President of Azerbaijan for
Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov, who is on a visit to the
Vatican and Italy, said in an interview with the "In Terris"
analytical and information portal, Trend reports.
"It is not only a road connecting Azerbaijan and Armenia or the
countries of the region, but at the same time, in a broader sense,
it can become an alternative route of the Middle Corridor that will
connect Asia with Europe. In fact, this is a strategic project that
will give a powerful boost to world trade. If Armenia does not like
the word "corridor", other terms as "transit", "road", or
"connection" could be used," said Amirbayov.
He added that, if Armenia does not fulfill its obligations in
this matter, Azerbaijan, in fact, has an alternative option.
"In the near future, a project will be implemented that will
connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic by means of a railway and a highway passing through the
territory of Iran. As for Armenia, it will be in a difficult
situation, and it will be the choice of the Armenians themselves,"
he said.
