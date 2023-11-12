Kazakhstan Arrests Head Of Company Responsible For Purchase Of Weapons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Director General of the Kazakhstan's Kazspetsexport Arman Ramazanov has been arrested, the Astana court says, Trend reports.

"On November 11, the specialized interdistrict investigative court of the city of Astana authorized a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 2 months against the suspect Arman Ramazanov", the statement reads.

Earlier, the Agency for Financial Monitoring of Kazakhstan reported that officials of the Kazspecexport company and heads of legal entities controlled by the company were detained on suspicion of theft of about 1 billion tenge (2,147 million dollars) of budget funds during the purchase of goods (products) for military and military-technical purposes by inflating prices as part of the implementation of state defense orders.