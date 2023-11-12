Kazakhstan Arrests Head Of Company Responsible For Purchase Of Weapons

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Director General
of the Kazakhstan's Kazspetsexport Arman Ramazanov has been
arrested, the Astana court says, Trend reports.
"On November 11, the specialized interdistrict investigative
court of the city of Astana authorized a preventive measure in the
form of detention for a period of 2 months against the suspect
Arman Ramazanov", the statement reads.
Earlier, the Agency for Financial Monitoring of Kazakhstan
reported that officials of the Kazspecexport company and heads of
legal entities controlled by the company were detained on suspicion
of theft of about 1 billion tenge (2,147 million dollars) of budget
funds during the purchase of goods (products) for military and
military-technical purposes by inflating prices as part of the
implementation of state defense orders.
