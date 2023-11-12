Russian Forces Increase Number Of Air Strikes In Tavria Sector Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, Russians have increased the number of air strikes, including those involving the use of guided aerial bombs.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy has increased the number of air strikes, including those involving guided aerial bombs. In the Tavria sector, the enemy launched 30 air strikes, conducted 48 combat engagements and fired 712 artillery shells," he wrote.

Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,067 fire missions.

The enemy's total losses amounted to 572 people.

Russia's militarytoll in Ukraine climbs to 311,750

The defense forces destroyed 32 pieces of military equipment, including 2 tanks, 14 armored personnel carriers, 3 artillery systems, 2 ATGMs, 7 UAVs, 1 vehicle and 3 special equipment units. Four ammunition depots and another important enemy facility were also destroyed. Twenty-one units of Russian military equipment were damaged.

The offensive operation continues in the Melitopol sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, 80 combat engagements took place on the front lines over the last day.