Enemy Hit Honchar Regional Scientific Library In Kherson


11/12/2023 5:18:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kherson is under Russian fire again. The enemy hit the Kherson Regional Universal Scientific Library named after Oles Honchar.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"One of the strikes targeted the regional library named after Honchar. The building was heavily damaged. A fire broke out. Rescuers had been extinguishing the fire for more than an hour and a half," Prokudin wrote.

Read also: Russians kill more than 1,000 residents of Kherson region since war began – prosecutors

He added that there were no casualties.

As reported, around 05:00, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Kherson. Information about the victims and damage is being verified.

