Russian Forces Intensify Efforts In Bakhmut Sector Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have intensified efforts in the Bakhmut sector, trying to regain lost positions.
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Ukraine's General Staff reports 80 combat clashes on front
lines over past day
"The Bakhmut direction. Russians have become more active, they are trying to recapture previously lost positions," he wrote. Read also:
Russian forces increase number of air strikes in Tavria
sector – Tarnavskyi
According to Syrskyi, the Defense Forces act professionally and repel enemy attacks.
As Ukrinform reported, 80 combat clashes took place on the front in the past day.
MENAFN12112023000193011044ID1107413015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.