Russian Forces Intensify Efforts In Bakhmut Sector Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have intensified efforts in the Bakhmut sector, trying to regain lost positions.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Bakhmut direction. Russians have become more active, they are trying to recapture previously lost positions," he wrote.

According to Syrskyi, the Defense Forces act professionally and repel enemy attacks.

As Ukrinform reported, 80 combat clashes took place on the front in the past day.